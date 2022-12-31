This is one that got away from the North Carolina Tar Heels. They built an early nine-point lead, and outside of 3-2 difference in the first few minutes, they never trailed again until there was 3:59 remaining in the game.

This loss moved UNC to 9-5 overall, and 1-2 in the ACC. But this one had a different feeling than the others. For starters, Pitt is probably the worst team that the Tar Heels have fallen to. Going by KenPom ratings alone, Pitt is ranked No, 69. Ahead of them is Iowa State at No. 49, Virginia Tech at No. 31, Indiana at No. 19, and Alabama at No. 9.