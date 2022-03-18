North Carolina's prize for easily handling Marquette in the opening round of The NCAA Tournament is a Saturday lunch date with a one-seed. The Baylor Bears are not only the defending National Champion, they enter the Round of 32 with a 27-6 overall record and a season-long top-ten ranking.

In order to pull a second-round upset, the Tar Heels will have to crack the code of the tenacious Baylor defense. They are nationally ranked in just about every category. They allow only 63.2 points per game (25th), 42.1 percent shooting from the field (92nd) and just 29.7 percent from three-point territory (18th).

Baylor Coach Scott Drew is widely known for his smothering "No Middle" defensive philosophy. North Carolina will have to figure out how to keep the ball out of areas of the floor in which the Bears try to funnel.

Here is a closer look at what they do, and how this upcoming game could actually pit strength against strength: