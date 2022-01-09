Film Review: Bouncing Back Against Virginia
North Carolina laid a proverbial egg at Notre Dame last Wednesday night. Neither the effort nor execution were there. Saturday's matinee matchup against an arch rival was a perfect opportunity to b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news