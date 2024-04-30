Cade Tyson was one of the small group of players to enter the transfer portal that Hubert Davis had his eye on from the beginning. The 6-foot-7 forward from the Tar Heel State was considering North Carolina and Tennessee, before choosing the former on Monday.

Tyson fits the bill for what Davis was looking to add to an already talented roster. He can play the three of four even though at 6-foot-7, 205 pounds he may be better suited for small forward in the rugged Atlantic Coast Conference.

He is also a scorer and shooter. He averaged 16.2 points per game last season while shooting 46.5% from three-point range. He also averaged 5.9 points, and 1.6 rebounds to further prove his well rounded game.