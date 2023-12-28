Since day one I have always thought Hubert Davis was a good offensive coach and play caller. I thought so through the bad, and the very good Final Four run in year one. I thought so last season, although there was room for some wavering at times. I believe so now more than ever as the Tar Heels take an 8-3 record into the Christmas break.

As a coach, I enjoy watching their execution, and imagination that goes into the play design. If Coach Davis went around on the coaching clinic circuit he is one that I would definitely advise other high school coaches to go see.

He has also learned on the job. As I have said before he knows what has and hasn't worked, and he is not going back down the 2022-23 road again. His roster maintenance shows that he won't get stuck with a lineup of non-shooters again. It also looks that he has figured out not to overcoach on the offensive end, and talk his team out of fast breaks while he calls a set. It's back to the running Tar Heels.

But as I try to dissect his coaching philosophy there is something else I have happily noticed as he goes about managing the game. It is a beautiful thing to watch him run one play to set up the next, and as the game goes along, and he gets a feel for the opponent's defensive strategy it almost looks like he channels his inner Bill Walsh, and scripts the sets after every four minute media timeout break.

That is what we will focus on today in a different type of Film Review. With the down time I have had a couple of days to go back and watch games. Here are some examples of last week's victory over Oklahoma how he uses a different mode of attack in different four minute segments then lets one play build off another.