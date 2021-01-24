Film Review: Comparing & Contrasting The Rematch
North Carolina's rematch with NC State was huge for a number of reasons. Not only is it a bitter in-state rivalry and the Tar Heels were looking to avenge an earlier loss in December, it was also t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news