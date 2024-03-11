Big players make big plays in big games. The don't come any bigger than the North Carolina/Duke rivalry, and in the midst of the heat, humidity, and hostility of Cameron Indoor Arena, Cormac Ryan may have had the most memorable night of his life.

The fifth-year wing played in plenty of prime time affairs in previous stints at Stanford, and Notre Dame. But probably none of the others compare to the 146th game of his college career. Ryan poured in 31 points that included six made three-pointers as the Tar Heels hung on for an 84-79, and took home a clean regular season sweep of their hated rivals.

Ryan's previous high in a Carolina blue uniform was 20 against Kentucky. This time around he made six of eight three-point tries, 9 of 10 free throws, and 2 of 4 two-pointers. He put Duke in the hole early with a trio of threes in the first three minutes and 31 seconds. He sealed the win with a pair of free throws with five seconds left.

In today's Film Review we take a look at how he carried the Tar Heels to their biggest road win of the year.

