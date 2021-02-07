Film review: Examining The Five Takeaways From Carolina's Win
The more North Carolina fans can hear about a victory over Duke the better, and there is a lot to discuss from Saturday's 91-87 triumph.
Many times, we have been able to narrow reasons to previous victories to a few factors such as offensive rebounding domination or overpowering post play. But as usual, the greatest rivalry in sports did not disappoint, and there were too many reasons to mention in just one article.
So we will change things up this time around. Instead we will focus on the postgame article by Andrew Jones entitled "Five takeaways from Carolina's win at Duke."
Caleb Love's night
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news