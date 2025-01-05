Film Review: Finding What Worked For Heels at Notre Dame

If North Carolina has a successful 2024-25 season, we all could very well look back to January 4 in South Bend, Indiana. The Tar Heels were in dire need of a win, and it looked like it would be another one that got away.

They would not have any of it. Elliot Cadeau hit the biggest shot of the year to date with four seconds remaining. The rare four-point play moved the Tar Heels from three down to a 74-73 lead. Markus Burton had a shot close to the basket at the buzzer, but it would not go for the Fighting Irish.

It has been very interesting the last two games how Hubert Davis has tried to create shot opportunities in the last two games. The Tar Heels have had to adapt with interior scoring troubles, shooting woes from RJ Davis, and the emergence of freshman, Ian Jackson, and the go-to option.

A lot of the looks Davis used at Notre Dame were much like what his team tried to execute at Louisville. That will be the focus of today's Film Review.

