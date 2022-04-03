In the TBS postgame show, Kenny Smith called the setting for North Carolina's 81-77 Final Four victory over Duke the biggest game ever. The former Tar Heel and NBA great has seen his fair share of monster-type events. He said this one was the biggest he has ever attended.

There were so many story lines, and there is no need for me to talk down to our readers and try to explain then all. Each and every one of you know all of the scenarios. That is why it was so big, and that is why we are going to enjoy this segment.