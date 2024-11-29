Film Review: Fixable Defensive Issues

We all know this North Carolina team has defensive issues. Andrew Jones and I have both published articles since the completion of the Maui Invitational detailing the poor statistics on that side of the ball.

There is no need to rehash those depressing numbers. Instead we will focus on the eye test from the Michigan State game on Wednesday night. Some of the problems stand out just from watching the action. But on the flip side, most of these are fixable because of bad technique.

As bad as things seem for Tar Heel fans the defense does not have to be great. The high octane offense gives hope that good on the other side of the ball will be good enough.

In today's Film Review we look at ways they can begin trending in that direction.

