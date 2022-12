North Carolina went into Saturday's game on a rare four-game losing streak. It looked to get off the skid in its conference home opener against Georgia Tech. There was nothing about the Yellow Jackets that screamed "good team" whether it be the box score or the eye test.

The Tar Heels muddled their way through three/quarters of the first half. It appeared they could play themselves into a run at any time, but 15 minutes into the game they were displaying the same kind of play that has led to four losses. There just wasn't electricity about their game.

A Terry Lance three-pointer gave Tech a 24-23 lead at the 5:12 mark. From there, the Heels closed out the half on a 16-2 surge that included an 11-0 run in the final 3:08. The lead was stretched to 48-32 at the 17:15 mark to cap off a 25-8 window.