Following North Carolina basketball the past few weeks has been a roller coaster ride. There have been a lot of ups and downs and ebbs and flows. For every good feeling like the one after the Michigan win, there have been ultimate gut punches like the one that Kentucky dealt.

Despite a shaky outing against Purdue, Armando Bacot has been the constant as of late. He has finished in double figures in eight out of the last nine games. He has had five double-doubles in the last six games, and six in the last eight.

Bacot has been more and more been a go to. He has averaged 19 points in the last two games and 17.3 points the last three. Bacot was easily the bright point against Kentucky. He had 22 points and 10 boards despite the overall embarrassing loss by the team.