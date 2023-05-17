Hubert Davis has accomplished a total makeover of the North Carolina basketball roster in a few short months. Nine players who were wearing a Tar Heel uniform in March are no longer in the program. Two completed their eligibility while seven more entered the transfer portal.

UNC has added six new players to date. Two are from the traditional high school route, and four will make their way to Chapel Hill via the portal.

One of the most highly anticipated additions is Harrison Ingram. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward went to The Farm has a 5-star prospect in the Class of 2021. After a strong freshman season in which he averaged 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, he entered the 2022-23 campaign as a pre-season All- Pac12 selection. In his two years with the Cardinal, the rising junior averaged 10.5 points, 6.2 boards, and 3.4 assists.

In the first of several film reviews of incoming transfers, our focus is on Ingram. We watched full games against Memphis and Arizona, plus several shortened highlight packages. Ingram had a different look in both contests, and was used differently in late February than he was around Thanksgiving. But there is quite a sample size to guess how he can contribute to the Tar Heels: