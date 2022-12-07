Where to start?

North Carolina's woes were aplenty, and Virginia Tech was on a Hokie High on Sunday. The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 18 points midway through the second half, before making a late run to make the score respectable. But make no mistake, the 80-72 score was not indicative of of what happened on the floor for 40 minutes.

It was all Virginia Tech for the vast majority of this game. For that to happen, there has to be many issues on both sides of the ball. It all started before the game. Armando Bacot did no play due to an ailing shoulder, and that proved to be a worst case scenario. UNC had no answer for Justyn Mutts. The Hokie big man was too big and too talented as he ended the game with 27 points and 11 rebounds. He was also greatly missed on the boards. Carolina usually owns the boards no matter the opponent, but they were out-rebounded 39-25, and could only muster four on the offensive glass.

Dean Smith could have come back to coach this game, but the Tar Heels still began squarely behind the eight ball. However, there are lots of strategic questions to be addressed by Hubert Davis, and plenty of deficiencies to be remedied by the players.

Today, we will look at some glaring examples: