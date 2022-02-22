Throw the records out the window. This season's North Carolina and Louisville teams were destined to play tight games down to the wire. The Tar Heels won their 20th game of the season Monday night while the struggling Cardinals lost their eighth game out of the last nine.

None of that has made any difference in either game. Carolina won a heated 90 --83 overtime thriller in the Yum! Center the first time around. The score was tied at 60 with 6:26 remaining Monday night. From there, UNC outscored the opponent 10-3 to close out a 70-63 win.

It may not be sexy, but successful teams must be able to win tight affairs, especially late in the season when teams know every detail about the other one, and post season berths are at stake. Four out of North Carolina's last five games have been by single digits.

How did they find a way in the final six minutes and twenty-six seconds? That will be our focus in today's Film Review.