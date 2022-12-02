This is not how the 2022-23 year was supposed to start for North Carolina. The Tar Heels entered the season ranked No. 1. Eight games in the Tar Heels find themselves at 5-3 with three straight losses. To further tip the scales, they are 0-3 against high major teams.

Much of the blame can be laid on the offensive end. Carolina is shooting only 44.9 percent from the field, and just a paltry 30.4 percent from deep. They also have more turnovers (94) than assists (89).

What is problematic for the fan base is what can't be measured in the box score. A novice can tell the offense isn't fluid. It is one tough contested shot off the dribble after another. Indiana cemented that look in Tuesday night's 77-65 loss. Their pressure defense exposed Carolina's weaknesses even more.

It will be impossible to pinpoint all of the problems, and it won't be an easier to prescribe the remedies. But it isn't hard to identify problems. That is just what we will do in today's film review as we look at seven different offensive possessions from Assembly Hall.