Don't get me wrong, an exhibition game is not going to be confused anytime soon with a Saturday night matchup with Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. However, Friday night's 83-55 win versus Elizabeth City State had a little extra zing to it.

Things felt right with fans back in the Dean Smith Center after a year of empty seats. It was also the first time a North Carolina team took the floor in the Hubert Davis era against someone in a different jersey.

We were as excited to see the action as the next guy. Of particular interest was what exactly the early indications were in regards to the new offensive and defensive philosophies. In ourt first film review of the 2021-22 season, we take a look at what some of the tendencies were on both ends of the floor.