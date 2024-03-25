If you read our Michigan State pregame Film Review, you were aware that Armando Bacot was going to see a double team on every post touch. That was exactly what happened Saturday in Charlotte, and to say that Hubert Davis had his team prepared would be an understatement.

I'm not saying that Coach Davis gets his information at Tar Heel Illustrated, because the tape spoke for itself when it came to the Spartans defensive tendencies. It is also no secret that Michigan State prides itself on physicality, and North Carolina is going to go through Bacot no matter what.



It was almost like the immovable object meets the irresistible force, but the Tar Heels were ready for any war of the worlds. After falling behind 26-14 halfway through the first half, North Carolina outscored MSU 71-43 on the way to an 85-69 victory. Bacot went for 18 of Carolina's 43 points from the post players, and he also got others involved.

That will be our focus in today's Film Review:

