Puff Johnson's coming out party could not have come at a better time. For starters, it came on the hostile grounds of North Carolina State's home basketball arena. Secondly, Johnson went for 16 points in the same game that another wing, Leaky Black, left the with a hyperextended knee injury. Finally, Johnson appears to be able to add a much needed piece to North Carolina's perceived short bench.

Johnson played 29 minutes in the 84-74 road victory in Raleigh. He hit a pair of three pointers, and also went 6 of 7 from the foul line, and grabbed five rebounds.

In today's Film Review, we will look at what Johnson brought to the wining effort, and what strengths he possesses that Hubert Davis could use for the rest of the season.