Normally, we feature a film review after each game that highlights some of the defining moments of the previous game from a strategic point of view.

However, Wednesday's 72-51 thrashing of Michigan was enough to warrant two segments. The Wolverines entered the game a 2.5 point road favorite while the Tar Heels were still feeling the sting and the negative rumblings from two horrible performances against Purdue and Tennessee.

The home team answered the bell in the ESPN prime-time matchup. Not only did they dominate the opponent in every phase of the game, they turned weaknesses into strengths and showed a newfound intensity on both ends of the floor.