Sunday's affair between North Carolina and Georgia Tech was a game of runs.

The Tar Heels jumped up 12-4 out of the gate, but the homesteading Yellow Jackets responded with a 21-5 outburst of their own to take ownership of a 25-17 lead. North Carolina would gradually claw its way back into the game and eventually take a 31-all tie into the locker room at the half.

At the 16:08 mark of the second half, Georgia Tech clung to a 39-38 advantage. But then UNC would put the game on ice over the next eight minutes. A one-point deficit turned into a decidedly large 60-43 lead.

We will pick pick up the action with sixteen minutes remaining, and look at how North Carolina was able to take over the game on the way to a 79-62 win and a 6-2 record.