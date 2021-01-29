It is not difficult to figure out this North Carolina team. They are going to get the ball to their big men inside, pound the glass, and get to the foul line.

This recipe has been working as of late to the degree of six wins in the last seven games. Some of their strengths were never more evident than this past Tuesday night in a 75-65 win at Pittsburgh.

Carolina won the rebounding battle 37-29, which included 14 on the offensive glass. But maybe even more impressively the trio of Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks, and Day'Ron Sharpe combined for 43 points on 19 of 26 shooting for a very impressive 73.1% rate.

Pitt showed a lot of different looks at the Tar Heels, but as usual Roy Williams always seemed to have the answers. It the first of two segments, we look at how North Carolina was able to get the ball inside to their bigs and do damage against Pitt's man to man defense.