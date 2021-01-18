Andrew Jones asked me Sunday what I had taken away from North Carolina's last four games. I told him I didn't get a lot out of the three wins, but a better gauge was made in Tallahassee against Florida State.

This quality opponent gave us a fair glimpse of both the good and bad as we get into the latter parts of January. There were glaring factors in the 82-75 loss. Here is a closer look at where this team stands exactly half way through the season: