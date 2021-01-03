The last two games has seen Roy Williams juggle the starting lineup as he's looked to stop the series of poor starts and subpar finishes.

Two of the beneficiaries of the move have been freshmen Kerwin Walton and Day'Ron Sharpe. Walton has given the Tar Heels much needed outside shooting. He hit three trifectas against Georgia Tech and four more against Notre Dame. After going for seven and seven against the Yellow Jackets, Sharpe had an individual scoring high for a Carolina player Saturday with 25 to go along with his nine rebounds.

Did the stellar play have anything to do with the move to the starting lineups? That is impossible to say, but it certainly didn't hurt, and both players seem to be riding a wave of confidence as well.

They are playing well enough that the first-year duo is the focus of today's film review.