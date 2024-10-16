Film Review: The New Look Tar Heels

in other news
Daily Drop: Cade Tyson Preview
The start of North Carolina’s regular season in basketball is less than three weeks away, and we continue previewing
Three Seconds and a Carolina Blue Trail...
CHAPEL HILL – Brace yourself, Tar Heel fans, a faster, speedier basketball team is about to take off.Not that North
Heels Step Outside of Practice, Take On Memphis in Exhibition
CHAPEL HILL – The college basketball regular season doesn’t start for another 20 days, but North Carolina makes a
UNC Football Legacy Geter was Back in Chapel Hill, Talks Visit
Chase Geter is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound 3-star class of 2026 cornerback from Stone Bridge High School in Auburn, VA who
For Freshman James Brown, it's a Marathon, Not a Sprint
James Brown committed to North Carolina in January 2023, nearly 18 months before officially stepping foot on campus as
in other news
Daily Drop: Cade Tyson Preview
The start of North Carolina’s regular season in basketball is less than three weeks away, and we continue previewing
Three Seconds and a Carolina Blue Trail...
CHAPEL HILL – Brace yourself, Tar Heel fans, a faster, speedier basketball team is about to take off.Not that North
Heels Step Outside of Practice, Take On Memphis in Exhibition
CHAPEL HILL – The college basketball regular season doesn’t start for another 20 days, but North Carolina makes a
North Carolina defeated Memphis on Tuesday night 84-76 in the St. Jude Tip Off Classic. We knew this would be a new-look Tar Heel team. Even though it was an exhibition, it would be the first game without Armando Bacot and his 168 starts. Much of UNC's offense was centered around the big man creating space in front of the rim.
They would also have to survive with no RJ Davis in the lineup. The guard has 138 games as well under his belt, and enters the 2024-25 campaign as the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year. However, he took a tough tumble in Saturday's Blue-White Game, and he was held out of the game in Memphis due to precaution.
The Tar Heels would not blink. Seth Trimble exploded to the tune of 33 points. Jalen Washington added 17 points, and only missed one shot. Elliot Cadeau posted 11 points and 13 assists. All of this was accomplished with a playing style that entails a frenetic pace and a halfcourt offense in space with five players beyond the three-point line for much of the time.
In our first Film Review of the season we will take a closer glimpse at the ideas behind some of these new offensive ideas, and how they are executed.
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- TE
- WR
- RB
- OLB
- TE
- DT
- OT