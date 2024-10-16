Film Review: The New Look Tar Heels

North Carolina defeated Memphis on Tuesday night 84-76 in the St. Jude Tip Off Classic. We knew this would be a new-look Tar Heel team. Even though it was an exhibition, it would be the first game without Armando Bacot and his 168 starts. Much of UNC's offense was centered around the big man creating space in front of the rim.

They would also have to survive with no RJ Davis in the lineup. The guard has 138 games as well under his belt, and enters the 2024-25 campaign as the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year. However, he took a tough tumble in Saturday's Blue-White Game, and he was held out of the game in Memphis due to precaution.

The Tar Heels would not blink. Seth Trimble exploded to the tune of 33 points. Jalen Washington added 17 points, and only missed one shot. Elliot Cadeau posted 11 points and 13 assists. All of this was accomplished with a playing style that entails a frenetic pace and a halfcourt offense in space with five players beyond the three-point line for much of the time.

In our first Film Review of the season we will take a closer glimpse at the ideas behind some of these new offensive ideas, and how they are executed.

