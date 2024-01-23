The first half of basketball Monday night in the Dean Smith Center was less than inspiring. Granted, Wake Forest is a good, and talented basketball team. The Tar Heels trailed 34-33 going into the locker room, but forget the score. The Demon Deacons were able to get the ball where they wanted it, and to get the shots in isolation they desired.

In the post game press conference Hubert Davis said he challenged his team to pick up the the defensive effort. When they did that they got stops. When they got stops they were able to get into their running game, and Coach Davis admitted afterwards that he has a good transition team.

I am writing this part of the article after re-watching the second half, and posting tweets from the game. I am no scholar, but I knew this was what he was going to say. It was that obvious. We will get into numbers as we go, but it was obvious from the couch that the Tar Heels smothered Wake Forest with pressure. That worked the home crowd into a frenzy, and from there the rout was on.

The score went from 41-41 at the 16:49 mark to 73-53 eleven minutes and eighteen seconds later. That is 32-12. It didn't take that long. Everything we needed to know took place in a four possession span. But we will show you a little bit more because you want to know.

