Turnovers have been a huge issue for this season's North Carolina team if not THE issue. Its 15 per game ranks them at No. 269 nationally out of 340 teams.

The Tar Heels went two better (or worse) than their average Tuesday night at Clemson with 17. After the 63-50 loss to the Tigers, Roy Williams blamed the poor outing on the turnovers. The obvious follow-up question in the press conference focused on why are these miscues happening, and how can they be remedied?

There are plenty of cases of your basic lack of focus and issues of poor fundamentals. But there are some teaching tools available from film that the staff can pound home before the weekend's rivalry game with Duke.

We identified seven different plays that Tar Heel players can watch and improve from before the weekend: