Film Review: Unable To Close At Notre Dame
North Carolina was on the wrong side of a 78-73 decision Wednesday night at Notre Dame.
The Tar Heels trailed by as much as 13 points with 14:01 remaining, but clawed all the way back from there to take a 67-66 lead with just 3:29 remaining.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news