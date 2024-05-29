Hubert Davis made his way into the transfer portal last week for his second addition of the spring. Ven-Allen Lubin committed to the Tar Heels after one-year stints at each Notre Dame and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound rising junior was recruited with the expectation of replacing the loss of Harrison Ingram at the power forward position. Lubin averaged 12.3 points per game last season for the Commodores while averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds.

The two have some similarities, but there are differences as well. Lubin was forced to play out of position for much of the year at the center position. He played in 26 games last year after battling two separate injuries. Despite that, and battling as an undersized five, Vandy went as far as Lubin helped them go late in the season.

He finished 11 of his last 13 games in double figures. He had double-doubles in three of his last five games in which he averaged 17.2 points and and 8.6 rebounds during that stretch.

So, after watching plenty of film on Lubin, here is a breakdown of his game:

Post Ups