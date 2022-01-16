The last time we saw the North Carolina Tar Heels was exactly one week ago when they laid waste, 74-58, to the Virginia Cavaliers. Fast forward exactly one week, and they took the floor at the Dean Smith Center against Georgia Tech.

UNC was on a good roll coming into this game. It had won convincingly in three of its last four conference games. There were positives for Hubert Davis to reinforce and fine tune as well as new wrinkles to add in the second part of the season. However, there were other strategic points that needed changing and overhauled.