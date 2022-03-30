Film Review: A First Half Blowout Enroute To The Final Four
The North Carolina Tar Heels didn't quietly slip through the back door on the way to their 21st Final Four. They kicked in the front door. UNC was up on Saint Peter's 7-0 less than three minutes in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news