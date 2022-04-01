This Film Study will be different than any we have done before. But could we do anything less for the first ever North Carolina/Duke Final Four meeting?

We have never focused on just one part of the game. There are going to be plenty of reasons for a win or loss this Saturday. Both teams' perimeter shooting will be huge. Can Armando Bacot stay out of foul trouble? Can Brady Manek do a tremendous job again in guarding Paolo Banchero?