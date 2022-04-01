Final Four Friday: UNC Starting 5 Breakout Room Interviews

NEW ORLEANS – All five North Carolina starters were available Friday afternoon in breakout rooms for interviews with the media.

The players had 30 minutes, so THI tried to spend equal time with each starter. Here are our portion of interviews with Brady Manek, Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, and Leaky Black.

UNC faces Duke on Saturday in the national semifinals here at the Superdome. Tip off will be at around 8:50 PM EST.