CHAPEL HILL – If anything, Kaimon Rucker knows who he is and what he wants.

Using the Covid year returning to North Carolina for a fifth season is all about Rucker knowing exactly who he is as a player and one hundred percent about how he wants to use his skills moving forward.

Like most players, the end-game is making it in the NFL. Unlike most players, it’s a reality dangling in front of the Hartwell, GA, native and 2023 second-team All-ACC selection.

“The main things I want to get out of this year is just how to become a better leader,” Rucker said. “To be honest, there’s not really anything physically that I feel I need to work on personally.

“Of course, there’s some stuff I need to fine tune with my pass rush, and I can always learn so much more; different nuances, different ways I can get past an offender. And of course, learning coverages, I can never get enough of that.”

And this relates directly to his football life after UNC.

“In the NFL, they know how you play,” he said. “That’s the whole reason why you’re there; they know that you can play. They know that you can operate in pressure. They know that you can produce on any given basis.

"But what is also important in the league, in what I’ve learned especially, talking with a lot of alumni that have come through here and a lot of people that I’ve connected with in the NFL, is they’re worried more about what you do off the field and your leadership skills. And I feel like that’s something I can always improve."