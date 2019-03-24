COLUMBUS, OH – Finally, the Tar Heels hit some perimeter shots.

North Carolina entered Sunday’s second round game of the NCAA Tournament versus Washington having converted only 30.5 percent of its 3-point attempts over the previous nine games, a span dating back to a win at Wake Forest on Feb. 16.

But against the Huskies, the Heels found their stroke converting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc and rode it to an 81-59 victory over the Pac-12 regular season champions

“I thought Cam shot the ball well after the first couple of shots and then Coby, Coby’s unbelievable shooting it,” UNC senior Luke Maye.

During the nine-game span, Johnson was the only Tar Heel who had shot the ball from the perimeter somewhat like he has all season, having converted 43.6 percent. On Sunday, he was 3-for-8.

White had converted only 30.9 percent during the stretch, and that included a pair of 6-for-11 games factored in. He was 4-for-7 versus the Huskies, with all of his conversions coming in the first 14 minutes of the game.