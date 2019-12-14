CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina’s wide receivers’ abilities to find grass have played a massive part in its offense developing into one of the most prolific in the country this season.

The Tar Heels finished the regular season No. 14 nationally in total offense, racking up 5,628 yards on 884 plays for an average of 469 yards per game. True freshman quarterback Sam Howell threw for a UNC and FBS true freshman single-season record 35 touchdowns, the most this fall in the ACC, and finished the year No. 4 in the country in passing touchdowns.

A lot of Howell’s success through the air came on big yardage pass plays. Looking at his touchdown tosses, 31 of his 35 came from at least 20 yards out, with an average distance of 26.4 yards per touchdown.

Still, the offense’s big-play potential wouldn’t have been possible without the wide receivers’ ability to find grass before and after the catch, something offensive coordinator Phil Longo first saw developing before the season started.

“They’ve really been doing a good job of that all season...,” Longo said. “Those guys had thrown on their own all summer, so we were a lot closer to being an instinctive pass team in the pass aspect of our offense in the summertime than we were in the spring.”

In order to find grass, however, you must be given the opportunity to do so. This is a facet of Longo’s air raid offense that allows receivers to be more creative with their routes than they are in some other schemes.

“It’s more space,” junior receiver Dazz Newsome said. “More freedom than we had last year.”