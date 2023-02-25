CHAPEL HILL – The struggle to shoot the ball is something that has hampered North Carolina's offensive fluidity at times this season. Like other Tar Heel teams in the past, UNC needs efficient play out of its point guard spot for Carolina basketball to be a well-oiled machine many fans have become accustomed to seeing. Carolina got that in a 71-63 victory over No. 6 Virginia on Saturday night at the Smith Center, as Davis’ resurgent play came at exactly the right time. Following last season, which included a debate for much of the year on who was the Tar Heels lead guard between Caleb Love and RJ Davis. As the season went on, however, it became clear to everyone watching that Davis was the key to the UNC engine. The New York native played his best basketball to that point in the tournament and played a vital role in the Tar Heels unexpected title game appearance.

This season has been a roller coaster for Davis. A finger injury affected his shooting early in the campaign, as he shot 30.5 percent from deep through the first seven games. Once conference play got going, Davis hit a stride, playing arguably his best basketball while wearing a UNC uniform. In the first nine games of ACC play, Davis averaged 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 53 percent from the field, including 46.5 percent from beyond the arch. However, after a physical matchup against Syracuse, a game in which Davis re-injured a finger that was hurt early in the season, he also took a couple of blows above the neck that had the UNC guard hurting after the game, to the point that head coach Hubert Davis said he wouldn't have played had Carolina not been the beneficiary of an open date on the schedule later that week. Since that matchup with the Orange, perhaps the bumps and bruises from that game took a little longer to heal than normal and caused Davis to add the tape back to his fingers and along with the tape, came back the shooting struggles. After playing Syracuse, Carolina went on a stretch of six games, in which the Tar Heels lost five, and the team's struggles were reflective of Davis’ cold streak. During that stretch, Davis shot 32 percent from the field including a shooting percentage of 21 percent from three.

RJ DAvis grabbed 10 rebounds in the win over Virginia, the third time this season he's had that many. (Kevin Roy/THI)