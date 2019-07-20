Jalon Walker, a class of 2022 outside linebacker from Salisbury, NC, picked up his first scholarship offer earlier this summer ad it came from North Carolina after he’d camped at UNC.

For his first offer to come from prominent instate school and from a Hall of Fame coach had a significant impact on Walker.

“I was very grateful for the offer because it was my very first and they saw how I performed against older individuals,” the 6-foot-3, 185 pounder told THI. “They gave it to me at the end of the camp day and Coach Brown presented me the offer,”

The rising sophomore really loved his time in Chapel Hill, spearheaded by meeting with Carolina Coach Mack Brown.