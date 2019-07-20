First Offer Being From UNC Is Special For Instate LB
Jalon Walker, a class of 2022 outside linebacker from Salisbury, NC, picked up his first scholarship offer earlier this summer ad it came from North Carolina after he’d camped at UNC.
For his first offer to come from prominent instate school and from a Hall of Fame coach had a significant impact on Walker.
“I was very grateful for the offer because it was my very first and they saw how I performed against older individuals,” the 6-foot-3, 185 pounder told THI. “They gave it to me at the end of the camp day and Coach Brown presented me the offer,”
The rising sophomore really loved his time in Chapel Hill, spearheaded by meeting with Carolina Coach Mack Brown.
“I know that Coach Brown is a great coach and that UNC is going to be built up to a good football program with the new coaching staff,” Walker said. “They are recruiting me as a Linebacker and my field vision about what’s going on.”
One of the many things that stood out to Walker about his brief stay on campus was the facilities.
“I think the facilities are great and can compete with other big football programs,” Walker mentioned. “I can see myself coming back this fall.”
Walker has since picked up an offer from Duke as well.
Other than his time in Chapel Hill, he has camped at Clemson this summer and will be at Wake Forest on July 25.
This Summer I have been blessed to receive a offer from the University of North Carolina 🐏#UNC pic.twitter.com/tnuh7G3PWC— Jalon Walker (@JalonWlaker) July 1, 2019