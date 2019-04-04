TarHeelIllustrated.com

Fisher-Smith Returns To UNC, Getting To Know Staff
North Carolina hosted a small group of prospects for a recent spring practice, one of whom included 3-star class of 2020 safety Isaiah Fisher-Smith of Page High School in Greensboro, NC.Fisher-Smit...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news