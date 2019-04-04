Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-04 23:37:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Fisher-Smith Returns To UNC, Getting To Know Staff

Dxyqae1oroxull7jt7xn
3-Star S Isaiah Fisher-Smith was recently back at UNC as he continues getting to know the new coaching staff.
Jenna Miller, THI
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated.com
TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina hosted a small group of prospects for a recent spring practice, one of whom included 3-star class of 2020 safety Isaiah Fisher-Smith of Page High School in Greensboro, NC.Fisher-Smit...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}