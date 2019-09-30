News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 00:22:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five 5-Stars VIsit

UNC hosted five 5-star prospects this weekend, and THI uodates some of what we've learned about their visits.
UNC hosted five 5-star prospects this weekend, and THI uodates some of what we've learned about their visits. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated
@clintjackson1
Basketball Recruiting Director
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

In the 20-plus years of covering North Carolina basketball, it’s difficult to remember a time where five 5-star prospects were on campus at the same time. But that’s exactly what happened this past...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}