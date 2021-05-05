 Five-star Zach Rice locks in his June visit schedule
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 06:35:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star Zach Rice locks in his June visit schedule

Zach Rice
Zach Rice
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Five-star Zach Rice has locked in his June visit schedule. The offensive tackle out of Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy is slated to take four official visits in June and one unofficial visit.


*****

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"I'll be visiting Ohio State June 4-6," Rice said. "Virginia will be June 11-13. Alabama will be June 18-20. Notre Dame will be June 25-27. Those are my official visits that I have scheduled right now. I'm going to take an unofficial visit to North Carolina on June 1st. I might take an official visit there later on."

Ohio State- "I've been talking to coach Stud a lot," he said. "We're building up our relationship."

Virginia- "A lot of the coaches have been telling me about how I've changed since last season," said Rice. "I've heard compliments from all five of my schools but I've noticed three schools that seem to have really watched me. Virginia, North Carolina, and Notre Dame are the teams that are really critiquing my game, not just watching my highlights and actually watching the full game."

North Carolina- "I talked to coach Dre Bly the other day," he said. "Our relationship is really good and he's close with my mom too."

Alabama- "They're pretty confident coming off a National Championship," Rice said. "They're getting the best of the best. They had a bunch of draft picks this year and they're telling me about them."

Notre Dame- "Coach Quinn has been telling me about how my film looks good," he said. "The big thing with Notre Dame is it's not just coach Quinn telling me that stuff. Some of the players talk to me about it too. Blake Fisher is one I've been talking to."

On his commitment plans- "I'm really not sure when I'm going to commit," said Rice. "I want to take these visits first."

RIVALS' REACTION...

The recruiting process is starting to weigh on Rice and these visits will likely end up defining his recruitment. Rice is clearly feeling the love from Virginia, North Carolina, and Notre Dame so Ohio State and Alabama have some ground to make up in the few weeks before Rice starts to hit the road. Keep an eye on the Tar Heels as they try to land that final official visit.

