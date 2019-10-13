News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-13 10:30:19 -0500') }} football

FL OL Baker Talks Heels, Set For His Official Visit

Cayden Baker's relationship with UNC is growing as he gets ready for his OV in Chapel Hill in two weeks.
Cayden Baker's relationship with UNC is growing as he gets ready for his OV in Chapel Hill in two weeks.
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
@NCPreps
TarHeelIllustrated.com
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Cayden Baker, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound class of 2020 offensive lineman from Fort Myers (FL) High School is one of North Carolina’s main remaining targets to fill out its class, and he’s the top target...

{{ article.author_name }}