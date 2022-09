Johnuel "Boogie" Fland announced Friday that he will be taking an official visit to North Carolina beginning on September 30.

The 5-star point guard made headlines one day after North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis and assistant coach Jeff Lebo dropped by Archbishop Stepinac to see him and his sophomore teammate, Danny Carbuccia. Davis also spoke in the school's gymnasium at the New York Basketball Coaches Clinic that benefited the St.Ignatius School.