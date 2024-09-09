J.J. Sparks is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound class of 2026 center of Boles School in Jacksonville, FL, who was in Chapel Hill for North Carolina’s game against Charlotte.

He has several offers from Power Four programs, such as Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Maryland, Miami, Pitt, UCF, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia. But the Tar Heels, who he visited twice during the summer, could go down to the wire for his commitment.

Sparks is high on the UNC, who offered him during an unofficial on May 31. He returned for the Showtime Camp on June 23. Sparks talked all things Carolina in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about the program: