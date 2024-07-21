JJ Sparks is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound center who attends the Bolles School in Jacksonville, FL. The Class of 2026 prospect has tendered 15 total Division 1 offers, including North Carolina.

Among some of his offers are from Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Miami, Pittsburgh, UCF, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.

With Sparks' recruitment continuing to grow, UNC has recently joined the race. The Tar Heels offered him on May 31, and Sparks was later at Mack Brown’s Showtime Camp on June 23. His relationship with UNC continues to grow, so we reached out to him this past weekend.

Here is our full conversation with Sparks:



