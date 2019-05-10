The Sunshine State has produced plenty of highly regarded football and basketball players that left a mark in Chapel Hill as well as in the NFL and NBA. Among them is Daytona Beach native Vince Carter, whose 21-year NBA career sealed the deal in earning him this spot. And it’s well deserved.

At North Carolina, Carter was a high-flying dunking machine who quickly developed into a terrific defensive player. The other parts of his game were there at times, and then grew more by the time he left following his junior season.

As a professional, his incredible on-court theatrics gave birth to the phenomenon “Vinsanity.” And now after 21 years, Carter may not be done yet, though he’ll one day end up in the Naismith Hall of Fame.

He was a consensus second-team All-America and first-team All-ACC in 1998, he was a key member of UNC teams that won consecutive ACC Tournament championships in 1997 and 1998 and advanced to back-to-back Final Fours in those same years.

Carter made the ACC all-tournament team in 1998. At 6-foot-5, he averaged 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game that season, which was his junior year, and he was on the ACC’s all-defensive team.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Carter was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1999, he’s played in eight NBA All-Star games, won the NBA slam dunk championship in 2000, and in 2016 was named the NBA’s Teammate of the Year.

Carter has averaged at least 20 points per game in 11 different seasons, his career average in 1,481 games is 17.4 points and overall he’s scored 25,430 points. He’s also averaged 4.4 rebounds (grabbed 6,482), 3.2 assists (dished out 4,666) and 1.0 steals (1,507) per contest in the 1,481 games he played. He’s averaged 18.1 points while shooting just 41.6 percent along with 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 88 career playoff games.