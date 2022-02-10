Football Players' Jerseys Now Available In Group Licensing Program

CHAPEL HILL – You asked for it and it’s finally here! Through collaboration with Fanatics and OneTeam Partners, fans will be able to purchase customized Jordan-brand jerseys of their favorite North Carolina football players this fall.

Customized options will be available for football student-athletes who have opted into The Brandr Group’s group-licensing program and that group of student-athletes will be compensated for each sale.

Fanatics will offer customizable football jersey blanks while The Brandr Group and OneTeam Partners will administer the group rights of the program’s college athletes. The apparel will be sold via Fanatics’ network of sites, including Shop.GoHeels.com, the Official Store of Carolina Athletics. There are plans in place to eventually expand the program to more men’s and women’s sports.

The OneTeam and Fanatics opportunity builds on other programs The Brandr Group has already brought to UNC student-athletes such as NFTs through Campus Legends and Recur, and apparel through Champion and Original Retro Brands.

Jerseys will be available in Carolina Blue and navy. More information about how fans can purchase the jerseys of their favorite UNC football players will be made available later this year.