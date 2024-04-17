CHAPEL HILL – Like everyone else in college football, North Carolina has needs that can be met through the transfer portal, which formally opened Tuesday morning.

And like everyone else, the Tar Heels are in pursuit of players that can fill voids on the current roster, some of which may grow wider if more UNC players enter the portal, which closes April 30.

“If they can upgrade our team, we would do that because we’ve got a number of spots that we can fill,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center. “As is the case with everybody else, we’re looking at the portal every day to see who goes in.”

Brown noted the main positions the staff in looking to enhance, beginning with quarterback, a move prompted by redshirt freshman Tad Hudson entering the transfer portal earlier this week. The staff discussed at length the best approach in finding a replacement, given the task is more unique there than other positions.

True freshman and early enrollee Mike Merdinger passed Hudson into the third-string quarterback spot and did nothing but gain separation throughout spring practice, which ends Saturday with Carolina’s spring game.

But Hudson’s departure also leaves the Tar Heels with only three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. And that simply isn’t close to idea.

“You’ve got to have four quarterbacks, number one,” Brown said. “So, we need another one. And then you’ve got to see who’s available, you’ve got two competing for a starting job. It gets confusing if somebody wants to come in and be the starter, do you want a young one that’s going to have a chance to grow and start?

“Usually, if a guy is leaving it’s because he’s not starting. So, it’s not an easy task to find somebody. That’s one of the things we’re saying, ‘we’re looking, so if you’re looking, call us.’”