North Carolina’s football program is taking advantage of the hype and attention the basketball Tar Heels generate when they host Duke at the Smith Center by hosting a heavy dose of targeted prospects this weekend.

UNC Coach Mack Brown and his staff will welcome a few committed prospects for the class of 2025 while bringing in many other noteworthy targets to visit the facilities, meet with the staff and current football Heels, and then take in the renowned rivalry between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.

The prospects will walk through the visiting team’s tunnel, along the baseline in front of the student seats, and up into the stands where they will watch the game. THI will have photos of the prospects as they walk along the court.

The third-ranked Heels and seventh-ranked Devils tip off at 6:30.

Here is a fluid list of confirmed names of prospects that will be in attendance: